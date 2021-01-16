CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$60.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79. The company has a market cap of C$11.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.57.

CCL Industries Company Profile (TSE:CCL.A)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.