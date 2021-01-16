CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.48 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to post sales of $6.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.50 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $7.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year sales of $23.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.37 billion to $23.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.63 billion to $25.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.52. 1,619,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,513. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,855.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 41,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

