Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) were up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 1,911,836 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 894,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $253.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $35.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 577,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $658,813.98. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 29,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $35,769.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,884.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 638,839 shares of company stock valued at $741,922. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Castlight Health by 235.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 59,235 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Castlight Health by 17.6% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 113,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castlight Health Company Profile (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

