Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) PT Raised to $80.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSTL. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -436.09 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $80.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,414,448 shares in the company, valued at $70,227,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $583,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 348,758 shares of company stock valued at $20,718,186 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 1,190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

