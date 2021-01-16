Caspian One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,463.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $7,463.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Caspian has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00059302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $191.31 or 0.00515765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00044573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.34 or 0.04168857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016384 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

Caspian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

