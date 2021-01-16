carVertical (CV) Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded 10% lower against the dollar. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $43,314.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00060914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.49 or 0.00487840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005617 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00042753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.86 or 0.04163752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016473 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical (CV) is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

