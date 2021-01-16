Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $276.00 at Bank of America

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Carvana from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.54.

NYSE CVNA opened at $287.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.85. Carvana has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $302.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total value of $2,982,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,701.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,867,980 shares of company stock valued at $700,571,785. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Carvana by 254.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Carvana by 65,875.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

