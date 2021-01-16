Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised Carnival Co. & from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.74.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5,659.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

