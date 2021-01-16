Carl C. Icahn Sells 187,874 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 187,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $2,070,371.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $657.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $12.94.
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Tenneco by 149.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tenneco by 273.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Tenneco during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.
Tenneco Company Profile
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
