Carl C. Icahn Sells 187,874 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 187,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $2,070,371.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $657.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $12.94.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Tenneco by 149.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tenneco by 273.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Tenneco during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

