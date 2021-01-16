Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $20.54 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $15,503,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.30 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $161.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

