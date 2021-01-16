Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Update

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 765,000 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the December 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 900.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 307,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 26.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 80,000.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAPR opened at $4.99 on Friday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 6.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,304.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

