Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Capital Power from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Capital Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital Power from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Capital Power from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital Power from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.20.

OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46. Capital Power has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $30.00.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

