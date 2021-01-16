Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Up 61.3% in December

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 777,600 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the December 15th total of 482,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 353.5 days.

CPXWF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC cut shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of CPXWF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.36. 459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.