Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) dropped 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.44. Approximately 10,352,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 8,614,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Canoo stock. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

About Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Holdings Ltd. designs and manufactures electric vehicles in California. The company offers cars and commercial delivery business-to-business (B2B) vehicles along with skateboard architecture that allows to maximum utilization of vehicles. Canoo Holdings Ltd. was formerly known as EVelozcity Holdings Ltd.

