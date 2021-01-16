Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) were up 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.53 and last traded at $21.21. Approximately 521,945 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 348,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAJ. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Canon in the third quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 592.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Canon during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Canon during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Canon by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

