Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,100 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the December 15th total of 587,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,461.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPUF opened at $6.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $7.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFPUF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Canfor Pulp Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

