Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s stock price dropped 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.04 and last traded at $51.27. Approximately 2,367,505 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,351,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.62.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $914.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

