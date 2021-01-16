Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TGA opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.67. TransGlobe Energy has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.86 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 1.79% of TransGlobe Energy worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

