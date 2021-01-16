Canaccord Genuity Raises Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $75.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, M Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trulieve Cannabis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $48.98.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.