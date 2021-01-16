Canaccord Genuity Boosts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$6.25

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

CJR.B has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$4.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.63. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$1.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.