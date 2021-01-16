Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ELY. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

NYSE ELY traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $27.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

