Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.75 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

CRNCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt downgraded Cairn Energy to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. AlphaValue raised shares of Cairn Energy to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cairn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cairn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Cairn Energy stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Cairn Energy has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cairn Energy (CRNCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.