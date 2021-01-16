Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRNCY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt downgraded Cairn Energy to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. AlphaValue raised shares of Cairn Energy to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cairn Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cairn Energy has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.81.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

