Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $85.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Union Gaming Research lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Caesars Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average is $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $80.69.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $115,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,344,399. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,434,000 after buying an additional 75,750 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 57,852 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,129,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,932,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,075,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

