CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 779409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.66.

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.63.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 154.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.87.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$622.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

