Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 149,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,355,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 141,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

