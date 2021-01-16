BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

BRT has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BRT Apartments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in BRT Apartments by 7.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 149,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 82.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 132,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59,935 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 69.1% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 125,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 51,337 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 5,712.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

