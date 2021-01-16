Brookstone Capital Management Sells 3,048 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 508.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

NYSE:BABA opened at $243.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

