Brookstone Capital Management Sells 194 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,247,359,000 after purchasing an additional 327,312 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,821,000 after purchasing an additional 716,930 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,078,000 after purchasing an additional 186,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,427,000 after purchasing an additional 220,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,900,000 after purchasing an additional 57,130 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $140.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $142.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

