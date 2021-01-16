Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,356 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lyft by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,394,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $65,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,500 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Lyft by 25.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,916,408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $135,447,000 after buying an additional 983,228 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Lyft by 481.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,019 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after buying an additional 722,019 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 28.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,081,236 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,888,000 after buying an additional 688,787 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 105.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,672,000 after buying an additional 609,746 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $8,882,182.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $330,946.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 873,047 shares of company stock valued at $43,336,352 in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Lyft from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist dropped their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lyft from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

