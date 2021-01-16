Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after buying an additional 1,148,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,372,000 after buying an additional 183,697 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 20.4% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,830,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,770,000 after buying an additional 820,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 63.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,339,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,780,000 after buying an additional 1,295,565 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Plug Power from $24.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Shares of PLUG opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of -193.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $73.90.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $1,903,325.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,362,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,490,624 shares of company stock valued at $63,167,793 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.