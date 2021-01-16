Brookstone Capital Management Invests $771,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 962 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after acquiring an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,748,000 after acquiring an additional 47,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 92.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after acquiring an additional 128,628 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $597.37.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,003,618.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.54, for a total transaction of $708,709.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,680,031.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,140 shares of company stock worth $32,913,231 in the last ninety days. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTD opened at $785.36 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.68, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $868.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $617.54.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

