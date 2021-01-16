Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798,873 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,692,000 after acquiring an additional 768,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

NYSE SYY opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.35. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $84.12.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.