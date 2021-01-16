Brookstone Capital Management Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 114.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,458 shares of company stock valued at $134,314,285 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $445.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $458.50. The company has a market capitalization of $181.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.57.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

