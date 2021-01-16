Brookstone Capital Management Buys 244 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in JD.com were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 148.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,304,000 after buying an additional 4,201,988 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 67.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,301 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 110.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,206,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,588 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,138,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,559 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 36.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $345,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $87.77 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.24.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

