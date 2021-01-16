Brookstone Capital Management Buys 134 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,261,000 after acquiring an additional 62,704 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter worth about $4,097,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter worth about $3,796,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 176.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 26,310 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $100.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

