Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 311 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CarMax were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 61.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 28.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 47.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 157.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $1,898,981.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $109.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. TheStreet upgraded CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus lifted their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

