Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 240 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Roku were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Roku by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Roku by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Roku by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Roku from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $408.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of -355.04 and a beta of 1.81. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $425.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $68,430.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,430.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $7,276,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

