Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 191886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$64.62.

The company has a market cap of C$20.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.26.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

