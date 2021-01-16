Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives $43.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 372,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $2,998,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,144,951 shares of company stock valued at $26,346,553.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth $310,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter worth $1,385,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBU traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

