Brokers Set Expectations for Netflix, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Netflix in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.21. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.46.

NFLX opened at $497.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.01 billion, a PE ratio of 80.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $4,332,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

