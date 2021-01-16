Brokers Set Expectations for Entergy Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Entergy in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.71.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.63. Entergy has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 333.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

