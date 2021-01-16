Brokers Offer Predictions for UDR, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for UDR in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UDR. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.47.

NYSE:UDR opened at $39.42 on Thursday. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 72.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

