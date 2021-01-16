Brokers Offer Predictions for UDR, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for UDR in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:UDR opened at $39.42 on Thursday. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 72.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
