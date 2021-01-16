Brokers Offer Predictions for The Macerich Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Macerich in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Macerich’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

MAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upgraded The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.77.

MAC opened at $13.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The Macerich has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

