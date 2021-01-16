Brokers Issue Forecasts for Shake Shack Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

NYSE SHAK opened at $111.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.39. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $116.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -529.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 20.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,312,000 after purchasing an additional 644,910 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 376,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,251,000 after acquiring an additional 71,746 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after acquiring an additional 125,165 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 300,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,897,000 after acquiring an additional 73,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $903,563.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 443,676 shares of company stock valued at $34,422,282. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

