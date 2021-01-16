Brokers Issue Forecasts for JetBlue Airways Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for JetBlue Airways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($2.15) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.90). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JBLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.0% during the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 29.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.