Brokerages Set Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) PT at $11.60

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

TEVA opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 253,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

