Brokerages Set Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) PT at $63.06

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.06.

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.67. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average is $64.94.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

