Brokerages Set Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Target Price at $9.81

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.81.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OESX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 268,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,824. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a market cap of $321.60 million, a P/E ratio of 261.82 and a beta of 2.62.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $56,165.40. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $73,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,920.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 24.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter worth about $113,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.