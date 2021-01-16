Brokerages Set NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Price Target at $10.67

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

DNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

NYSE:DNOW traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 905,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,976. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $971.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.14. NOW has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.91.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.28 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOW will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NOW during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in NOW by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NOW by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in NOW by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

